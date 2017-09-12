Jamestown Man Arrested After Police Chase - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Jamestown Man Arrested After Police Chase

Posted: Updated:
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. -

A police chase in Jamestown has one man sitting behind bars. 

The vehicle pursuit began last Monday just after 9:00 p.m., when Thomas A Kimbrough Sr. failed to stop at a stop sign at the corner of Prather and Barrett avenues.
multiple police cars were seen chasing a pick-up truck through Chautauqua County.
According to a police report, the vehicle pursuit ended on W15th St after a short foot chase.
Kimbrough was found to be operating the truck in an impaired condition, and was in possession of 6.8 grams of cocaine packaged for sale.
Right now, he is in the Jamestown City Jail, where he awaits his arraignment.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com