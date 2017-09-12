Jamestown Man Arrested After Police Chase

A police chase in Jamestown has one man sitting behind bars.

The vehicle pursuit began last Monday just after 9:00 p.m., when Thomas A Kimbrough Sr. failed to stop at a stop sign at the corner of Prather and Barrett avenues.

multiple police cars were seen chasing a pick-up truck through Chautauqua County.

According to a police report, the vehicle pursuit ended on W15th St after a short foot chase.

Kimbrough was found to be operating the truck in an impaired condition, and was in possession of 6.8 grams of cocaine packaged for sale.

Right now, he is in the Jamestown City Jail, where he awaits his arraignment.