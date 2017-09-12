Toomey among six U.S. Senators meeting with Trump on tax reform - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Toomey among six U.S. Senators meeting with Trump on tax reform

Posted:
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania was one of six U.S. Senators at a dinner with President Trump discussing tax reform Tuesday night.

The bipartisan group included three Republicans, all of the powerful Senate Finance Committee; Toomey, Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch of Utah, and John Thune of South Dakota. Three moderate Democrats rounded out the group, including Joe Donnelly of Indiana, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, and Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Trump is seeking cuts for both businesses and individuals.

Trump needs the support of moderate Democrats to push the plan forward.

Sen. Toomey said on Twitter tonight, the meeting was "constructive" and he's "optimistic" about getting tax reform complete.

