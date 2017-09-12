Taste of the Arts 2017: One World, One Family - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Taste of the Arts 2017: One World, One Family

Posted: Updated:

Works of art were on display at the Neighborhood Art House.

Inner city kids spent the year developing their art skills for the Taste of the Arts 2017: One World, One Family event.
The night began with cocktails and a light buffet before the program begin.
It included performances by the Neighborhood Art House children;  their art works were on sale for purchase, silent and live auction as well.
The diverse cultural gifts that Erie's inner city children have to offer was the primary focus to show this year's theme of One World, One Family.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com