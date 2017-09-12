Works of art were on display at the Neighborhood Art House.

Inner city kids spent the year developing their art skills for the Taste of the Arts 2017: One World, One Family event.

The night began with cocktails and a light buffet before the program begin.

It included performances by the Neighborhood Art House children; their art works were on sale for purchase, silent and live auction as well.

The diverse cultural gifts that Erie's inner city children have to offer was the primary focus to show this year's theme of One World, One Family.