American Heart Association Pushes for CPR in Schools

American Heart Association Pushes for CPR in School

Several special guests attended the American Heart Association's Erie County Board Meeting.

The first two, were GE Transportation employees. The one, saved the others live through CPR and the use of an an AED after he suffered a heart attack at work.

The American Heart Association is working to train more life savers throughout the state, through CPR in schools. Bills were introduced to the house and senate in the Spring. 

The third guest was Flat Mollie, who has traveled to numerous states to advocate for CPR in schools, she will be traveling to the capital next week.

"Every minute that someone is in cardiac arrest their chance of survival decreases by 8-to-10 percent, so having more people trained in CPR, means more lives saved," said Cresha Foley, Grassroots Director for Ohio and Pennsylvania at the American Heart Association.

If passed, Pennsylvania would become the 38th state with required CPR training in schools.

