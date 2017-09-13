American Heart Association Launches Second Part of Blood Pressure Program

Check. Change. Control. That's the name of the second phase of a blood pressure program that the American Heart Association launched Tuesday.

It is working with the Eastside YMCA and Manor Care to screen people to raise awareness about blood pressure.

Phase one allowed the services to happen and was funded through a smaller grant through the Erie Community Foundation.

It helped 208 people at six different locations.

Phase two of the program will focus on health education. It will allow the participants to get their blood pressure information into a database, so their numbers can be tracked.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.