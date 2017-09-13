American Heart Association Launches Second Part of Blood Pressur - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

American Heart Association Launches Second Part of Blood Pressure Program

Posted: Updated:

Check. Change. Control. That's the name of the second phase of a blood pressure program that the American Heart Association launched Tuesday.

It is working with the Eastside YMCA and Manor Care to screen people to raise awareness about blood pressure. 

Phase one allowed the services to happen and was funded through a smaller grant through the Erie Community Foundation.

It helped 208 people at six different locations.

Phase two of the program will focus on health education. It will allow the participants to get their blood pressure information into a database, so their numbers can be tracked.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Current Conditions

7-Day Forecast
--->
Radar
Satellite
Temps
Cameras
Closings
Get our FREE weather app: Apple | Android | Fire

Upload your own image or video

Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com