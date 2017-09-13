Railroad Repairs to Close Part of Cascade Street in Erie - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Railroad Repairs to Close Part of Cascade Street in Erie

Necessary railroad repairs will force some drivers in the City of Erie to take a detour for the next week.

Cascade Street between Raspberry and Plum is closed at the Norfolk and Southern Railroad crossing.

The closure went into effect 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12 and will continue until Tuesday, Sept. 19 at 5:30 p.m.

Drivers are asked to use the marked detour - 18th Street to Raspberry Street to West 12th Street - or chose other routes around the work zone.

There may also be delays in the area near the construction. Motorists are also asked to use caution in the area.

