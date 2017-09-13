Local Animal Shelter to Give Dogs a Second Chance

More than a dozen dogs are left homeless after Hurricane Irma swept through Florida. Soon a handful of them will make their way to the Because You Care Animal Rescue Shelter in Erie.

Dog rescue shelters in Florida are reaching out to the local animal shelter for help in relocating them.

Most of the dogs were found tied to trees, left in crates and abandoned in parks.

Because You Care is asking the community for their help as well.

The organization says animals need temporary homes at least for a few weeks while vets get them ready for adoption.

The organization will take care of the expenses. The includes providing dog crates, leashes and pet food.

Because You Care posted on Facebook page to get the word out.

They say the response from the community has been overwhelming.

"We expected to have maybe a dozen responses with that," Rescue Coordinator Eric Pollock says. "We've received almost 100 applications for foster homes."

Erie resident Angie Ritz responded to the post on social media and says she wants to give the dogs a second chance.

"I know you can't judge people's circumstances down and why they abandoned their animals, but it really hurts me that they did," Ritz says. "I just want these animals to get love and care and a new home and a new start."

Pollock says the animal shelter is currently looking through all applications and hope to contact those approved in the next few days.