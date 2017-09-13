Local Red Cross Holding Class to Deploy Volunteers for Hurricane Relief

Cleanup efforts are already underway for the millions affected by both Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma.

With two major storms hitting back to back, causing some of the worst flooding our county has ever seen, the American Red Cross has seen a major spike in volunteer efforts both nationally and locally.

Wednesday, the local Red Cross is holding a class that will train volunteers to be able to provide assistance to those in need in the disaster areas. The course will be focusing on sheltering, mass care and deployment efforts, which are the three biggest needs at this time.

Wednesday’s class is already over booked with people willing to be deployed to the southern states to help with relief.

Currently from our area, there is only one person in Houston and one person in Georgia. However, local executive director, Pam Masi says that with Irma slamming Florida, which is much closer than Houston, she expects more volunteers from our area to be deployed to Florida.

Masi says the Red Cross offers a lot of different trainings but Wednesday’s is specifically geared toward major disaster relief.

“When they get down there they are going to work with people who have the same exact training as them whether they are supervisors or workers. Everyone works under the same procedures so it makes it like a well-oiled machine, if they have the training," said Pam Masi, Executive Director of The American Red Cross Erie Chapter

If you're still interested in being deployed to help, you can call the local Red Cross at 814-833-0942 or find out more in on their website at http://www.redcross.org/local/pennsylvania/western-pennsylvania/locations/northwestern-pa