Gannon University Welcomes Leading Catholic Voice for Bishop Donald Trautman Lecture

A leading voice in the Catholic faith said creating a better environment is a "theological imperative."

Dr. Jame Schaefer headlined Tuesday evening's fourth annual lecture in Catholic theology at Gannon University.

The lecture series is named after long-time leader of the Diocese of Erie, Bishop Donald Trautman.

Schaefer's work was inspired by the teachings of Pope Francis.

The pope has made climate change and environmental protection a priority for not only Catholics but in countries around the globe.

"What Pope Francis talks about is making an ecological conversion," said Dr. Schaefer. "That is from actions and attitudes that are destructive to the environment, to actions and attitudes that are positive."

The lecture supports the work of Gannon's theology studies for undergraduate students.

