6-Year-Old Boy on Bike Hit by Vehicle in East Erie

A driver will not face charges after her vehicle hit a child on Erie's east side Tuesday evening.

It happened around 5 p.m. at East 36th and Wallace.

Police said the driver hit a 6-year-old boy who was riding his bike north on Wallace in the street.

The driver had the right of way heading west on 36th when the boy crossed in front of her, according to officers.

The boy was taken to the hospital with what were described as minor injuries.

