Labor Leaders Rally Behind United Way

Local labor leaders rallied behind the United Way Tuesday evening during its 2017 labor kickoff at Erie's Siebenbuerger Club.

Labor unions from Erie and Crawford County have partnered with the United Way for more than 75 years.

The rally is the first of several events that raises money for United Way charities.

The organizations include the Erie chapter of the American Red Cross.

It is especially thankful for the help after assisting people affected by Hurricane Harvey.

"The United Way is one of those places where management and labor comes together and says let's put down our differences and make this a better community for everyone," said Bill Jackson, president of the United Way of Erie County.

Organizers kicked off the rally by each donating $10 to the Red Cross for hurricane relief.

