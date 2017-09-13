Former Pittsburgh Steelers Player Visits Collegiate Academy

A former Pittsburgh Steelers player surprised student at an Erie high school Wednesday.

Charlie Batch met student at Collegiate Academy during a visit to celebrate the expansion of the breakfast in the classroom program at Erie's Public Schools.

It expanded this year to include Erie High School, Collegiate Academy and East and Strong Vincent Middle Schools.

Batch and a local diary farmer spoke about the importance of eating breakfast daily.

"We are here for Fuel Up to Play 60," said Batch. "We are promoting healthy living. We typically don't come to high schools, so this is exciting for me to get a chance to come out here and talk to the kids.

"We typically go to elementary schools and talk about breakfast and how it is important in helping to kick start your day and making sure you are able to sustain that through the rest of the day," said Batch.

After the presentation, some Steelers autographed merchandise was given away to a student winner.

The breakfast program started in 2015 in the school district.

