Free Office Space Contest Returns for Fourth Year, Expands

The free office space contest is returning for a fourth year in a row and expanding outside Erie County, Renaissance Centre owner Tom Kennedy announced Wednesday.

Applicants in this year's contest have a chance to secure up to 1,500 square feet of space with utilities rent-free for a year.

They have a chance to win a space in the Renaissance Centre in downtown Erie and Parkside Commons in Meadville.

The idea behind the contest is to help businesses owners grow and succeed.

Wednesday's announcement was made in Radius CoWork's classroom space. It was the winner of the very first office space giveaway.

Anyone interested in the contest can fill out the application at RenaissanceErie.com.

