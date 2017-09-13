Motorcyclist Flown to Erie Hospital After Chautauqua County Crash

A man was flown to an Erie hospital after a motorcycle crash in Chautauqua County Wednesday.

It happened around 6:37 a.m. on Lake Ave. in Brocton.

The driver was traveling south on Lake Ave. at a high speed when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a guardrail, according to Chautauqua County Sheriff's Deputies.

Britt Bridges, 45, of Brocton, suffered injuries and was flown by Starflight to UPMC Hamot.

Investigators said charges are pending.

