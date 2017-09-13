Driver Charged with Homicide by Vehicle, DUI in February Millcreek Crash

An Erie man has been arrested and charged with homicide by vehicle and driving under the influence of a controlled substance in a fatal crash in Millcreek.

Zachary Strader, 19, was arraigned Wednesday afternoon on the charges in front of District Judge Susan Strohmeyer. They also include involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving, careless driving causing unintentional death and driving at a safe speed.

The Feb. 17 crash killed John Naylor, 67, of Erie.

Police were called to the crash at West Grandview Boulevard and Peach Street around 1:50 p.m.

Investigators said Naylor's Ford Focus was heading east on West Grandview from the stop sign when it was hit by Strader's Chevrolet Monte Carlo driving south on Peach.

Naylor suffered serious injuries and was taken to UPMC Hamot, where he later died.

Strohmeyer set Strader's bond at $25,000 unsecured.

