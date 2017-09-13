Cancellation of Erie School Bailout Money is Discussed in Harrisburg

The $14 million bailout of the Erie School District is, once again, the subject of discussion in Harrisburg.

Members of the State House of Representatives are scheduled to vote tonight on their plan to raise money to balance this year's budget. One of the plans being proposed is to take excess money from existing state funds. One of those funds is where the $14-million for the Erie School District is supposed to come.



Rep. Pat Harkins (D-Erie County) tells Erie News Now that the $14 million is safe for this fiscal year, but a decision may be made tonight to not renew the funding for future years. Erie School Superintendent Brian Polito hopes the multi-year funding is not eliminated.

"There's no guarantee of that. But I know our local delegation again is working very hard to make sure that happens. With what we've done over the past several years, especially with the reconfiguration this summer, I think there's a growing understanding that we do need that money in order to survive," Polito said.

A revenue package must be agreed upon by both the House and Senate. It must come before Friday. That's the day the state runs out of money.