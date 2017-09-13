Becky Hammon, NBA's First Female Coach Speaks With Erie News Now

San Antonio Spurs Assistant Coach Becky Hammon was in town Wednesday night to speak to students at Penn State Behrend.

Prior to her speech, Hammon spoke with Erie News Now and talked about her journey from WNBA point guard to NBA Coach.





While Hammon was talking with the media, she had presented a smile and was playfully joking around. But, when it’s game time, it’s all business. That’s the way it has always been.

Despite a stellar collegiate career at Colorado State, where she set several school records, Hammon went undrafted in the 1999 Women's National Basketball Association Draft. She eventually signed with the New York Liberty. The 22 year-old Hammon instantly burst onto scene with the Liberty, where she was known for her aggressive play on both ends of the court.

She had some solid seasons in New York which included being selected to the All-Star team three times.

Hammon found her way to San Antonio in 2007 when she was traded to the Silver Stars on draft night. From there, she enjoyed a solid seven-year run where she made the WNBA First Team twice and was selected to the All Star Game three more times, becoming just the second player in WNBA history to have played in the All Star Game in both conferences (East and West). She also acquired the nickname “Big Shot Becky” because of her ability to make clutch shots.

It was during the 2013 season when Hammon tore her Anterior Cruciate Ligament in a game against the Los Angeles Sparks. Instead of just taking a seat on the bench, she took a seat in the San Antonio Spurs players and coaches meetings. She also would be present at their practices and would even at times be asked her opinion on things.

“I think what even put me in the position to even be invited to go in, was probably my work ethic.” Hammon said. “[And] The habits I created, how I went about my business with my teammates [and] the organization.”

Those traits stuck a number with the Spurs organization, and their legendary Head Coach, Gregg Popovich.

On August 5, 2014, over a year after her injury, Hammon was officially hired by the San Antonio Spurs, making her the first-full time female coach in NBA history.





In 2015, Hammon made headlines again when she was tapped to be the Head Coach for the Spurs in the Summer League, becoming the first female Head Coach in Summer League history.

“It was a really great opportunity for me to grow as a coach.” Hammon said. “ “[It was a great opportunity] to help our players growth and development.”

The Hammon-lead Spurs would ride her leadership through the Summer League and eventually wound up earning themselves a league title.

Though it was quite the accomplishment, Hammon got more out of the experience than just a trophy.

“Really, to me it was just fun.” Hammon said. “I mean, as much pressure as there seemed to be, I mean, there probably was a little bit, I try not to think about it too much. But, within our organization, nobody cares if I won or lost, but it was fun for me to hold the clipboard,manage the game , manage the players, call timeouts, draw up plays, pick out certain situations that I saw out there, so that part was really fun.”

Since Hammon was hired, two other females were hired onto NBA staffs including Nancy Lieberman, who is on the staff of the Sacramento Kings and another who is working with the Los Angeles Clippers video staff.

Harmon reflected on her groundbreaking accomplishment with a strong note of humility and confidence.

“For me personally, being with the Spurs organization, how they run things and what they believe in, it was kind of the perfect situation to bring a woman in.” Hammon said. “I think people know coach [Gregg] Popovich doesn’t play any kind of gimmicks , he’s serious, and so to bring me on board immediately, is a statement that, okay, maybe this chick’s for real.”

Speaking of confidence, Hammon is confident she has the tools to become a Head Coach some day down the road, though she acknowledged she was still a few years off from being fully ready.

As for future opportunities for other women to make a big step in sports, Hammon remains hopeful.

“Hopefully the doors keep opening, and hopefully the girls keep knocking on those doors.” Hammon said. “There’s just no reason [not to], I mean we almost had a woman President.”

Hammon understands that her accomplishments carry with her a load of responsibility, but she feels blessed to be in the position she has been in for the better part of three seasons.

As for the lecture at Behrend, she had been asked about what she was going to be speaking about. And true to the Spurs organization’s tight-lipped nature, all she could offer up was a chuckle and said “It’s a surprise.”