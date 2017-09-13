Report: Erie's fiscal health is failing, but suburbs are growing

After decades of decline, a report released Tuesday by Pennsylvania Economy League shows Erie's economic health is not getting better.

"It's a problem that we should try to resolve as quickly as we can," said Kenneth Louie, Ph. D., director of the Economic Research Institute of Erie.

The report is basically a fiscal report card. The City of Erie, scored a 5, the league's equivalent of an "F." The factors: tax figures of more than 2,388 municipalities throughout the commonwealth from 2014. The group found the tax bases of most cities have declined since 1990, while tax burdens -- costs of basic services -- are on the rise. Pittsburgh and Philadelphia were not included due to each municipality's significantly larger sizes and respectively different tax policies.

"Size may be one factor in terms of the degree of social services, the extent of public infrastructure," Louie said.

But there is good news for second-class townships, such as Millcreek. While their costs are also increasing, the report finds they're in a better position to afford it.

"We're far enough out from the city where the professional jobs are," said Millcreek Twp. Supervisor John Groh. "Those who work in those jobs reside in the surrounding townships."

Another key finding: municipalities who pay for their own police force on average have twice the municipal tax burden than those who don't.

That's the case in Erie County. Millcreek Twp., for example, has their own police service and scored a 3 in the report. Surrounding townships, such as Fairview and Summit do not have their own police services, and each scored a 1, placing them in the top quintile of the report.

Nine Erie County municipalities improved from 1990. But another nine -- including the Borough of Edinboro, the cities of Corry and Erie -- remain in the bottom 20 percent of the commonwealth.

"It depends on the dynamics of the funding system, the political process, as well as the demographic and social characteristics of each locale," said Louie.

But Erie is not alone. The report concluded that the tax base has fallen in other Pennsylvania cities since 1970.