"Enemies of the People? Journalism and Ethics" Discussion at Mercyhurst University

Mercyhurst University welcomed a panel discussion Wednesday night about journalism and ethics.

The event is in conjunction with Constitution Day.

A packed room listened to the panel of five highlight elements of the First Amendment, especially the freedom of press, and the value and the quality of journalism ethics.

Three current journalists made up the panel, including Erie News Now Lisa Adams.

At the end of the discussion, students were able to ask questions to the panelists.

"This is incredibly important for them to see, how professionals handle these questions. Particularly when being challenged on the value of their own work. How do you address those questions that challenge the work that you're doing?" stated Dr. Verna Ehret, Director of the Evelyn Lincoln Institute for Ethics and Society.