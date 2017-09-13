Local Red Cross Prepares More Volunteers to Deploy - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Local Red Cross Prepares More Volunteers to Deploy

"Every person that came into that building, you could see in their eyes the devastation. I didn't even have to go look at it," said David Monreau, a Red Cross volunteer. 

David Morneau returned two weeks ago from a Red Cross deployment in Houston. He was stationed in the large Civic Center shelter, where they housed 10,000 people. 

Morneau flew down the night before the storm hit, and said it was a hard experience.

"It was just one of those things, you don't know what it is until you experience it," he explained.

He attended the Red Cross shelter training course Wednesday night, to prepare for a possible second deployment. 

Morneau was one of 24 in the course, learning what to experience in deployment, mass care, and the duties of a shelter worker. 

As of Tuesday, there were around 27,000 people still in shelters in Texas and Florida after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Right now, the local Red Cross is waiting for the call to send in reinforcements.

"Obviously we can't open shelters until we have a stable environment. Power is still out in most of those areas. Once power is restored on a regular grid, then we can start opening shelters," explained Jeffrey Domowicz, Disaster Program Specialist for the American Red Cross chapter of Northwestern Pennsylvania.

These volunteers have to be able to deploy at a moments notice, clearing their schedule for two-to-three weeks at a time.

"I fortunately am in between school right now, and unemployed. So I don't have a household, I'm like the ideal kind of candidate," said Stephanie Ward, a Red Cross volunteer.

Ward is hoping to assist the Red Cross with her first deployment. She signed up to volunteer after Hurricane Irma, having loved ones affected by the devastation. 

She hopes to bring her experience as an EMT to help those in the shelters.

"Just to go, and say I'm here for you,'" said Ward.

If needed, the group of volunteers could be deployed within 72 hours, but right now the Red Cross is calling on anyone able to volunteer.

To volunteer for deployment you must be 18-years-old, and able to accept a two-to-three week deployment if needed. Courses are offered free of charge and advanced registration is required.

For more details about becoming a Red Cross volunteer and information on registering for a course: http://redcrosswpa.blogspot.com/

