Renovations Quickly Moving Along Inside Erie Playhouse

Work is quickly moving along on renovations to the Erie Playhouse.

Construction started Aug. 1.

A new stage is being built, along with a new orchestra pit that will be underneath the stage.

Producers will be able to control the volume of the orchestra, so the sound will be more balanced.

The project also includes new lighting and electrical work, new restrooms, and new heating and air conditioning units.

The deadline for the construction is the opening night for the production of Mama Mia.

No one is worried that the show will not be able to go on.

"We've pushed things back a little bit, so that we can make the deadline," said Richard Davis, producing director. "There's great communication going on. Everybody's positive that we're going to be ready to go."

The project costs $1.8 million. A $500,000 comes from LECOM, which now has the naming rights for the Playhouse stage.

