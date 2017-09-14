Gannon University Receives $373M Grant from Siemens

Gannon University is taking a step forward with new technology for its engineering students, it announced Wednesday afternoon.

A $373 million grant from global technology company Siemens is making the software available.

It is the largest grant in Gannon's history.

The grant is providing industrial engineering students with the same technology that is used in more than 140,000 companies worldwide.

It will help them design some of today's most sophisticated products.

The software will be used in various classes and capstone projects for the students.

