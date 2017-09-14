Man Arrested for Attempted Homicide in March Shootout

The man wanted on charges including attempted homicide is now behind bars nearly six months later for a violent shootout caught on camera outside an east Erie convenience store.

Dameyon Massey, 19, was arraigned Tuesday morning and taken to prison on $100,000 bond.

Police said Massey was seen in the video firing a gun.

The exchange of gunfire happened outside of Moe's One Stop at East 24 and Parade in March.

Police also charged Robert Burrows, 22. He is accused of firing the first shots and instigating the shootout.

Burrows was shot in the foot.

Shahiyd Carr, 19, is accused of driving the getaway car involved in the shooting. He is awaiting trial.

Drugs and firearms charges were also filed against Massey Monday in another case.

