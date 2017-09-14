Workshop Connects Utility Providers with Pennsylvania Residents

When it comes to paying for utilities, how well do you know what your options are?

That was the question asked Wednesday at the Be Utility Wise workshop put on by the Pennsylvania public Utility Commission, or PUC, at the Bel-Aire Conference Center.

It featured presentations, as well as a spin on the classic game Family Feud, to provide customers with information.

Holding workshops like this are a priority for the PUC because it wants to inform as many people as possible.

"We want people to have utility service," said Christina Chase-Pettis, senior communications specialist for the PUC. "We want them to understand that there's different programs to help them stay connected with their utility services. We feel like it's very \important that people understand the different resources that are available."

The PUC is located in Harrisburg but holds outreach events throughout the state to educate residents as needed.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.