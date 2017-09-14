Meadville Man Arrested for Threatening Grandmother, Her Friend with Gun

A Meadville man was arrested Tuesday night for firing a gun during a verbal argument with his grandmother and her friend, investigators said.

Kyle J. Ribb, 26, was arraigned Wednesday on two counts each of terroristic threats and simple assault and a single charge of recklessly endangering another person. He was taken to the Crawford County Prison on $20,000 bond.

It happened around 9:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 18000 block of Ackerman Drive in Union Township.

Ribb was involved in a verbal argument with his grandmother and her friend when he went to grab a handgun and fired several rounds near the porch, Pennsylvania State Police said.

He then threatened the life of his grandmother's friend and reloaded the gun, according to investigators.

Multiple troopers arrested Ribb without incident, State Police said.

A Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.