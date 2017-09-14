Pennsylvania House Passes Revenue Plan; Erie Schools Money Remains Uncertain

The Pennsylvania House of Representatives passed a $2.2 billion revenue plan Wednesday night in an effort to prevent the state from running out of money, but $14 million in extra funding for the Erie School District remains uncertain.

It passed on party lines by a vote of 103-91. 15 GOP House members and all 76 Democrats present voted against it.

State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro (D - Erie County) said this plan would eliminate long-term funding for the Erie schools and jeopardizes this year's funding unless it is included in a code bill.

However, Rep. Bizzarro told Erie News Now Wednesday night he remains optimistic the district will receive its $14 million in funding for this year.

The legislation will move on to the Senate for a vote and, if passed, to Gov. Tom Wolf's desk for a signature.

It will not create any new revenue streams, unlike the plan passed by the Senate which called for $570 million in new taxes.

The House and Senate must agree on a revenue package before Friday - the day the state runs out of money.

