Flooding Closes Part of Jamestown, New York Police Department

Part of the Jamestown, New York Police Department has closed due to flooding, it announced Thursday morning.

It has forced the department to close the reception area, command desk and front door area until further notice.

Anyone who needs to contact Jamestown Police for non-emergency matters can call its dispatch center in Mayville at 716-661-7090.

All emergency calls should still be made through 911.

