Police Make Contact with Woman Reported Missing in North East - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Police Make Contact with Woman Reported Missing in North East

Brianna Lynn Greathouse Brianna Lynn Greathouse

The search is over for a missing woman in North East, police said Thursday.

Brianna Lynn Greathouse, 30, has been located.

North East Police were looking for the woman after she was last seen leaving Speed'eez Sports Bar and Grill with two men around 11 p.m. Friday.

The police chief told Erie News Now Thursday Greathouse reached out to Erie Police Wednesday night. She met officers at the Circle K on West 26 Street and said she was okay and staying at an undisclosed location.

One report provided to police suggested she may have been taken against her will, according to investigators.

