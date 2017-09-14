$150K in Grants Awarded to Develop Culture, Enhance Area

Local organizations that are working to increase tourism, enhance the area and develop culture Thursday received a combined total of more than $150,000.

The Erie County Gaming Revenue Authority (ECGRA) awarded the community assets grants to 20 countywide non-profits at the Erie Zoo.

The recipients are all arts, culture, heritage, entertainment and recreation organizations.

ECGRA said community assets grants is one of its most competitive categories.

"We always take into account who these non-profits serve and what part of Erie County they are from in our decision making progress," said Perry Wood, executive director of ECGRA. "It's been very important to us to make sure that gaming revenue goes all over Erie County and touches every corner and many lives in Erie County."

Grants also went to three first-time recipients, who shared how the gaming revenue is supporting their missions. They include Community Access Television, Performing Artists Collective Alliance (PACA) and the Union City Area School District.

