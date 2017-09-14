Real Men Wear Pink Serve Up Beer for Fundraiser - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Real Men Wear Pink Serve Up Beer for Fundraiser

Erie's Real Men Wear Pink hosted a celebrity bartending fundraiser Wednesday evening at the Brewerie at Union Station.

Many came out to support the community leaders who are trying to raise awareness about breast cancer while enjoying a cold beer.

Proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.

