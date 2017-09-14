Excitement Growing in Erie for Winter Olympics - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Excitement Growing in Erie for Winter Olympics

We are five months away from the Winter Olympics, but excitement is growing in Erie.

Erie News Now hosted a Winter Olympic Countdown Party at Caper's Wednesday.

Grandmaster Park of Park's Taekwondo Academy literally kicked it off with a martial arts demonstration.

Pyeong Chang, South Korea will host the 2018 Winter Olympics, which include hockey, snowboarding, skiing and curling.

The games start Feb. 8 and wrap up Feb. 25.

You can watch all the action on WICU/NBC.

