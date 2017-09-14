Semi Accident, Cargo Spill Shut Down Venango County Road - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Semi Accident, Cargo Spill Shut Down Venango County Road

Posted: Updated:

An semi accident in Venango County Monday shut down a road for five hours while crews worked to clean up the cargo.

It happened on U.S. Route 322 near Sugar Creek Drive in Sugarcreek Borough around 5:15 a.m.

The semi was heading east when it drifted over the fog line and hit a guide rail, State Police said.

As the driver tried to recover, the trailer hit an embankment and caused the vehicle to overturn and come to a rest on the passenger side, according to investigators.

The driver said he was wearing his seat belt and was taken to UPMC Northwest for treatment of minor injuries.

Crews shut down the road while they cleaned up the cargo, troopers said.

