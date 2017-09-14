Erie Students Adjust to New Normal at City's Only Two High Schools

Students are getting used to many changes as they settle into the new normal at the City of Erie's two public high schools.

Most of the public attention has been on merging three schools into the new Erie High and fostering team spirit among the Royals.

"I thought it was going to be like Strong Vincent, East and Central all in their own click, but it's not," said Mia Cameroni, an Erie High student. "We're all coming together."

Cameroni is hitting the books in the school's freshly painted classrooms. She is enjoying the new classes and faces despite being moved from Strong Vincent.

"It's nice to find new teachers though and to learn differently cause of how the teachers teach differently and meet new students," said Cameroni.

Four mobile classrooms were set up after the C wing was damaged by fire. They are only needed during morning classes.

Construction at the moment is limited to window work and roofing as the school looks to redesign the five damaged classrooms.

"We're working with the architects, the building principals and the teachers to design what those rooms are going to look like," said Brian Polito, superintendent of Erie's Public Schools. "We anticipate putting that out to bid here over the next month or so and having that work completed in January."

At Collegiate Academy, 119 new students were accepted as part of a performing and fine arts magnet school.

Senior students said the arts are a great place to plug in, and the added students have not changed the school's culture.

"There is something for everybody here. That's really true," said Audrey Ward, a senior at Collegiate Academy. "Everyone can do what they want to do and also find someone who shares that passion with them."

"It's like an outlet," said Aaron Holman, a senior at Collegiate Academy. "It's a place where you can let the stress of other classes or life go. We all call it our home away from home. It's our little family here."

The extra students in this family pushed enrollment to 877 students with no added faculty. There is another dean and new support services for English as a second language and special needs students, but they will be expected to perform academically.

"I know when you talk to the deans here," said Polito. "Their goal is to get all students up to the standards of the Collegiate requirements, so that's what they are going to work for over the next several years."

Whether you are making molecules in an AP science lab at Collegiate Academy or studying The Odyssey in an Erie High English class, Polito hopes the focus is back on learning and not cutting costs.

"We have a lot of committees that are being set up right now to focus on improving our scores and making sure all kids are successful," said Polito.

Sources told Erie News Now there were a couple of fights at the new Erie High, but Polito called it nothing out of the ordinary.

He said traffic and transportation issues have been the biggest problem, but he said it's "pretty much cleared up."

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.