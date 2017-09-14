Man Pleads No Contest in Summit Township Accident that Killed Motorcyclist

The man charged in a Summit Township crash that killed a motorcyclist in August 2016 pleaded no contest in the accident Thursday.

George Crawford, 27, entered the plea to a felony count of accidents involving death. The remaining four summary charges were dropped.

The accident claimed the life of Matthew Love, 46, of Waterford. He passed away Aug. 4, 2016 at UPMC Hamot.

Love was riding his motorcycle on Peach Street north of Rotunda Drive Aug. 1 when the accident happened.

He was trying to avoid hitting Crawford's truck, which changed lanes in front of him, when he lost control, and the motorcycle skidded on its left side, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Crawford left the scene, troopers said.

He faces a mandatory minimum of 90 days and maximum of 7 years behind bars when he is sentenced Oct. 26.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.