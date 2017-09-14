Millions of Americans Affected By Massive Equifax Data Breach

Millions of American's personal data has been stolen in what is considered the worst hack of personal data in U.S. history.

Credit monitoring company Equifax says a cyber attack exposed the social security numbers and other sensitive information of about 143 million Americans.



That includes consumer's names, social security numbers, and birth dates.

So nearly half of American's personal data is now in the hands of criminals, "What we've seen here is the most outrageous, the most egregious example of a company not doing what it needs to do when it comes to protecting consumer information," said Maura Healey, Massachusetts Attorney General.

Equifax is one of the three major credit monitoring agencies, proving that even top companies are vulnerable, "Nobody is immune, every computer that connects to the internet is at risk in the cyber environment," said Dr. Duncan McGill, the Dean of the Ridge College of Intelligence Studies at Mercyhurst University.

Even if you don't do financial transactions online, your information may still be at risk.

Equifax created a website so you can check to see if your personal information may have been affected. You just need to enter your last name and last six numbers of your social security number.

For those people affected, experts suggest putting a freeze on your credit reports, if you're not expecting to apply for a loan anytime soon. But with millions of people doing so, there's a backlog and consumers are having trouble contacting Equifax.

Following this massive breach, Dr. McGill says consumers, as they always should, really need to be alert, "You as a consumer have to protect yourself by paying attention to your FICO score, if you have a credit card you can access it online monthly, it updates monthly, if you see a major change in it contact your credit bureau or credit company. Just pay attention, really that's the most important thing," said Dr. McGill.

