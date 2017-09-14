Preventing Suicide: How You Or A Love One Can Get The Proper Support

As National Suicide Prebention Week is drawing to a close, we wanted to help reinforce the importance of not only raising awareness, but also where to seek support.

In Pennsylvania, at least one person commits suicide every five hours. In Erie alone, there have already been 41 recorded suicides, with a chance of surpassing last year’s number of 49.

So what support systems are out there for someone to help turn them away from ending their life?

Millcreek Community Hospital boasts a range of different medical support systems, including a wing dedicated to entirely to behavioral help, but what else is out there for someone to turn to?

Some could try visiting a suicide prevention class, join an online support group, or even call or text a suicide hotline and of course, turn to family or other loved ones for support.

But that may not always be as easy as it seems , as there is commonly a stigma that someone asking for help could be perceived as weak.

Director of Behavioral Health at Millcreek Community Hospital Amanda Merski said that nobody should ever be afraid to speak up for themselves , because chances are, someone else has been in that same position before.

"The majority of the population at some point suffers from depression.” Merski said. “And [they have a] hard time dealing with coping , and with life changes in general. So, you shouldn't feel bad asking for help, or asking your loved ones if they need help, they are not alone, we are here to help, and at some point in time, everybody needs some help.”

On a nationwide level, suicide awareness has grown exponentially, Merski pointed to an incidence during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards where rapper Logic performed his song titled “1-800-273-8255”, which happens to be the exact phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Following that performance, the Prevention Lifeline reportedly received a 50% increase in callers.

On a local scale, the Erie area has had a number of events aiming to raise awareness, including a Suicide Prevention Walk, which took place on Monday.

Merski says that events and moments like these shows that society is on the right track to fighting the stigma around suicide and bringing suicide support to the forefront.

As for continued support, Merski provided some tips for those who may know someone exhibiting depression-like behavior.

“The thing to do is to watch out for significant mood or behavior changes.” Merski said. “If somebody is withdrawing from activities, they seem very depressed, or distraught, and then all of a sudden maybe there’s a positive change, maybe all of a sudden they are back to their normal self out of nowhere, sometimes we see that in the population when they’ve made a decision to act on their thoughts.”

Merski says that suicide and depression do not discriminate, as they affect all ages, genders and socioeconomic status.

As for local support, Erie does have Crisis Services available to those that need it, including a Crisis Center, which offers around-the clock support, and is located at 2560 West 12th Street.

Some other support contacts of note

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

(Via Crisis Center webpage)

Erie Crisis Center : Call 456-2014 or

1-800-300-9558

SAFELine: Youth in grades K-12 can receive safe, confidential, support to cope with

issues such as bullying, thoughts of suicide, relationship problems, etc. This 24/7/365

hotline provides live support from Crisis Services staff when they call 456-SAFE. Or visit www.studentsafeline.org

Warm Line: The Warm Line is available to anyone who just needs to talk about any

non-crisis issue and is staffed by a Peer Support Specialist. The Warm Line number is

1-877-550-4007 and is currently available during the weekdays.