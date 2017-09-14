Frank Vincent, 'Sopranos' actor, dead at 80 - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Frank Vincent, 'Sopranos' actor, dead at 80

Posted: Updated:
Brian Lowry, CNN -

Frank Vincent, who played tough guys and mobsters in "The Sopranos" and a number of director Martin Scorsese movies, died Wednesday at age 80.

Vincent's family issued a statement Thursday, obtained by CNN through his publicist Morgan Pesante.

"Legendary Actor and accomplished Musician Frank Vincent has passed away peacefully at the age of 80 surrounded by his family on September 13, 2017. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time," the family's statement read.

Vincent portrayed Phil Leotardo for several seasons in the HBO drama, and memorably co-starred as Billy Batts in Scorsese's "Goodfellas," before that appearing in "Casino" and "Raging Bull."

Vincent started as a musician, playing drums for such acts as Paul Anka and Del Shannon. He was spotted by Scorsese and cast in "Raging Bull" after making his film debut in the 1976 movie "The Death Collector," which featured another Scorsese regular, Joe Pesci.

In 2006, Vincent wrote the nonfiction book "A Guy's Guide to Being a Man's Man."

Hollywood colleagues and fans paid tribute to Vincent on social media with references to some of his memorable movie scenes.

Actor Michael Rapaport called him a "consummate NYC actor" with a "great sense of humor."

"Our family will never forget the Leotardo legacy," HBO, which was home to "The Sopranos" for its six seasons, tweeted. "RIP to an HBO legend."




original story: http://www.cnn.com/videos/cnnmoney/2017/09/14/frank-vincent-obit-llr-orig.cnn
Powered by Frankly
3514 State St. Erie, PA 16508
Newsroom: (814) 454-8812
Business offices: (814) 454-5201
WICU FCC Filing
WSEE FCC Filing
Share:
Share Stories
Submit your stories to our site!
Share Photos
Share your photos in our community galleries
RSS Feeds
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WICU. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
                   WICU/WSEE - 3514 State Street Erie, PA 16508 - (814) 454-5201 - info@wicu12.com