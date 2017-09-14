Local Car Dealership Has Hand In Helping Hurricane Victims - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

A local car dealership is helping to raise money for hurricane victims. Mazda of Erie on Peach Street will have more than just car selling--going on, in and around, the showroom. Thursday was one of the next few Thursday's where special events are taking place, there. Gary Miller III, says "We're doing $25 for every test drive on our new Mazda's and what Mazda is gonna do, is they're gonna match that donation."  A donation to the American Red Cross, that is.
Thursday night until 6:00, customer were able to stop by and see characters from Comicon Erie, get free haircuts and listen in on live radio broadcasts. ##
    

