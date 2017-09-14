Habitat for Humanity to Move into New Home - Erie News Now | WICU & WSEE in Erie, PA

Habitat for Humanity to Move into New Home

The organization that builds homes will be moving into a new home itself.

The Greater Erie Habitat for Humanity announced Thursday it will be leaving its current headquarters on East 9th Street.

The agency will be moving to a much larger building on Pittsburgh Ave. in Millcreek Township.

Executive director Nancy Milkowski announced the news to volunteers and committee members Thursday.

She said the larger building will enable the agency to better prepare for the build season.

It also will provide more room for the Habitat for Humanity store.

The move is scheduled to be completed by Jan. 1.

"We have many committee members who have been a part of Habitat for years, and really understand our limitations and the restraints that we've had in our location as we've grown," said executive director Nancy Milkowski. "I think they're eager to also spread their wings because they know we can have a greater impact."

The Habitat for Humanity headquarters has been located in the City of Erie for the past 11 years.

The agency is leasing the new building and will hold a capital campaign in the future to buy it.

Upload your own image or video

