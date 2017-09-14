State's Children and Youth Services System is 'Broken,' Auditor General Says

A year-long review of the state's children and youth services system shows it is broken and puts children at risk, Pennsylvania's Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said Thursday.

It determined five challenges impacted the caseworker's ability to do their jobs effectively and save children from abuse.

He said children and youth services have difficulty finding enough qualified professionals, who receive inadequate training to handle heavy caseloads and burdensome paperwork. Combined with low pay, the audit found it resulted in high turnover.

He said 46 children died from abuse last year, and nearly half of the children belonged to families already known to the system.

In Erie County, child abuse reports increased 19 percent, from 2014 to 2016. Crawford County saw a 27percent increase during the same time period.

The review was conducted after DePasquale said an audit of the state's child-abuse hotline last year revealed problems that required immediate attention.

