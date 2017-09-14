2018 Ice Breaker Hockey Tournament Coming to Erie

The 2018 Ice Breaker Tournament, one of the premier NCAA Division I ice hockey tournaments in the nation, will be coming to Erie.

Mercyhurst University, the Erie Sports Commission (ESC) and College Hockey Inc. made the announcement about its successful bid Thursday afternoon.

It will be hosted at Erie Insurance Arena Oct. 12-13, 2018. LECOM will serve as the title sponsor.

The Ice Breaker Tournament marks the traditional start to the college ice hockey season. It brings together four of the nation’s top teams from four different conferences.

It will feature the University of Notre Dame, Providence College, Miami University and Mercyhurst University.

Providence College vs. Miami University will take the ice Friday, Oct. 12, at 4 p.m., followed by Notre Dame vs. Mercyhurst University at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday features the consolation game at 4 p.m. and tournament championship at 7:30 p.m.

Mercyhurst was previously invited to play in the 2013 Ice Breaker Tournament, which was hosted by the University of Minnesota.

The University of Wisconsin, University of Michigan and Boston University have all hosted the tournament during its 20-year history.

The tournament, hosted by College Hockey Inc. and the Hockey Commissioners Association, started in 1997.

Tickets will be available for purchase starting Thursday, Nov. 22 through the Erie Insurance Arena box office.

Weekend passes cost $49 and provide access to all four games. Day passes will go on sale at a later date.

