Union City teachers rally in support of new contract

The outrage was painted on the side of their cars. Teachers in the Union City School District wrote the number "440" on their vehicles after working more than 440 days without a new contract, taking that message to the school board Thursday night.

"We want a contract, that's all... a fair contract, a competitive contract," said Denise Kochanczyk, president of the Union City Area Education Association faculty union, which represents about 90 teachers in the district.

Leaders of the UCAEA say talks are progressing on health care benefits. But the two sides are stuck on basic salary negotiations.

"In Erie County, we're one of the lowest paid school districts if not the lowest paid," Kochanczyk said.

"You can get the money by raising taxes," said George Trauner, school board president, who is not a member of the bargaining team. "But we've raised it to the index, and we don't really feel this community can take on anymore."

The previous three-year deal expired in 2016. Union leaders argue they're losing quality younger teachers to more affluent, higher-paying school districts because wages are low. Board members quick to point out that while they are loyal to their teachers, loyalty also belongs to the taxpayers.

The two sides are set to bargain again on Sept. 25. The teacher's union is once again looking for a three-year deal, Kochanczyk said.

"The Board is always looking to do good-faith bargaining," said Trauner.

Thursday's meeting, the last before the two sides head back to the bargaining table. It serves as one last chance to show that they stand together as more than 50 UCAEA members wore red shirts showing solidarity. They are ultimately hoping to avoid a strike down the road.

"We really enjoy being Union City teachers," said Kochanczyk. "We love the community, we have great kids."

The school board also approved the retirement of Union City School District Superintendent Dr. Sandra Myers, effective June 30, 2018.