Erie Police Investigate Two Shootings, Stabbing Thursday Night

Erie Police are investigating a rash of violence in the city Thursday night, including two shootings and a stabbing.

It started around 9 p.m. when a neighbor called police to report arguing and shots fired at a duplex in the 600 block of West 10th Street.

A victim in his mid-20s was taken to UPMC Hamot after a bullet went through his bicep, police said.

He told investigators two men wearing masks invaded the home when he was shot.

Police recovered several shell casings from inside the home.

One person was also taken to UPMC Hamot after he was shot in the chest and arm in the 1200 block of East 8th Street around 10:50 p.m.

Investigators are looking for a man, who is believed to be the suspect, that was seen running toward East Middle School shortly after the shots were heard.

Officers were then called to the 500 block of East 24th Street for a stabbing around 11 p.m.

The victim, who is described as a 48-year-old woman, was reportedly stabbed multiple times by another woman, according to reports from the scene.

She was also transported to UPMC Hamot for treatment.

This is a developing story. Stay with Erie News Now for updates as they become available.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.