Local Man Hopes to Help Rebuild Homes After Irma

Union City native Joel Zaczyk is planning on heading south to Florida, to assist in the relief efforts of the devastation left by Hurricane Irma.

"If it's cutting trees, or moving debris out of the way, my goal is to help clear the way," said Zaczyk.

Clear the way for families to begin rebuilding their homes, and for companies to help get the electric and other services back up and running.

Zaczyk hopes his 15-plus years of handy-man and construction background can assist those families who were hardest hit, especially those without insurance.

"Knowing that there's kids out there, without their homes, living in these shelters with people they don't even know, they want to get back to their normal life," he said.

He plans on leaving his family and life for a few weeks, bringing along supplies, to get these families back home, but he needs help. Right now, he has a Go-Fund-Me page trying to raise $60,000.

He will use the funds to buy a dump truck and skid-steer, chainsaws and fuel. He will donate any unused money to relief efforts in Florida.

He's also asking people for suggestions of where to go first in Florida, and is willing to work with an organization to make his goal happen.

"Whatever I could do to help, I would love to do. If I help one family, that's great," said Zaczyk.

If he doesn't meet his goal, he will attempt to still go and help where he can.

To support his efforts, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/helpfloridarebuild