London Underground: 'Security situation' at Parsons Green station

Laura Smith-Spark, CNN -

London's transport body shut down part of an underground train line Friday morning because of what it says is a "security situation" at Parsons Green Tube station, in the capital's southwest.

London's Metropolitan Police said on Twitter: "We are aware of an incident at Parsons Green tube station. Officers are in attendance."

Train services between Earl's Court and Wimbledon on the District Line have been suspended, Transport for London said. Customers are advised to take alternative routes.

London Ambulance Service said a number of responders, including its hazardous area response team, were at the scene alongside the police.

Natasha Wills, the ambulance service's assistant director of operations, said: "Our initial priority is to assess the level and nature of injuries. More information will follow when we have it."

It's not yet clear what caused the security alert.

The Met Police said it was "aware of reports on social media" about Parsons Green, adding: "We will release facts when we can -- our info must be accurate."

Parsons Green is a mainly residential area in the borough of Hammersmith and Fulham, not far from Chelsea.

original story: http://www.cnn.com/videos/world/2017/09/15/london-underground-parsons-green-security-incident.cnn
