West Erie Home Held as Possible Crime Scene in Fatal Shooting Investigation

A west Erie home is being held as a possible crime scene as police investigate the circumstances behind a fatal shooting overnight.

It happened around 12:40 a.m. along West 11th Street near Weschler Ave.

A man called 911 to report his roommate shot herself in the chest.

Emergency crews arrived to find the 24-year-old woman dead from a single gunshot wound.

Police told Erie News Now it appears to be a suicide.

They have questioned and since released the roommate.

