30 Graduate from Eagle's Nest Program

30 inner city residents graduated from the Eagle's Nest program late Thursday afternoon.

The initiative teaches at-risk youth about the workplace and helps fill entry-level vacancies at UPMC Hamot.

Thursday's graduates come from three classes of the program. Seven groups have successfully completed the Eagle's Nest program since it was founded in 2015.

75 percent of people who enrolled in the program have graduated and transitioned into full-time employment with benefits.

Ten participants have gone on to enroll in college courses.

