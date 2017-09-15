Wilberforce University Mass Choir Performs in Erie

St. James AME Church welcomed a performance Thursday evening from Wilberforce University Mass Choir for its Educational Night Celebration.

It is part of the 150th session of the Pittsburgh-West Virginia annual conference.

Wilberforce University, which is located in Ohio, is the oldest Black-owned university in the United States that is owned and operated by the African Methodist Episcopal Church.

