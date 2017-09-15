Ageless Remarkable Erieite Award Recipients Honored

Saint Mary's Home of Erie honored this year's recipients for the Ageless Remarkable Erieite Award.

They were recognized during the fifth annual Saint Mary's Follies at the Bayfront Convention Center.

William Bloomstine, Donna Geiger and James and Mary Ann Toohey received this year's big award.

The Ageless Remarkable Erieite Award honors local individuals or couples 75 years or older who have remained active in the community.

This year's follies theme was Inspired by Love.

It benefits the Saint Mary's benevolent care program.

