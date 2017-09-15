Students Pack City Hall for Youth Civic Symposium

Hundreds of students packed Erie City Hall chambers Friday morning to learn more about government and how it works.

Sen. Pat Toomey's office, Gannon University and Erie Together put on the Youth Civic Symposium.

It gives students a better understanding about the legislative, executive and judicial branches of government.

Students learned by interacting with leaders in the community, including the City of Erie's mayor, police and fire chiefs, and more.

Organizers said this is key to help students become more engaged in their communities.

"It's a great opportunity for them to hear from elected officials and from appointed officials to learn really how government works and how they can get engaged in government or through volunteerism to improve their communities," said Mary Bula, Erie Together facilitator.

Students from eight different schools participated.

Copyright 2017 Erie News Now. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.